Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $874,000 Stock Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $41.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.76. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $36.52 and a 52 week high of $75.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.41.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 981.54% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 1,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $50,819.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,263 shares in the company, valued at $350,516.46. This represents a 12.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 9,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $423,054.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,673,353.80. The trade was a 5.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,608,243 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.11.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

