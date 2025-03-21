Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $894,000 Stock Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HOMB. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 277,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 14,305 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 160,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 85,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 236.7% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 34,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 24,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $28.12 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.38 and a 1 year high of $32.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.39%. The business had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HOMB shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Hovde Group cut their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John W. Allison acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.76 per share, for a total transaction of $307,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,693,182 shares in the company, valued at $175,122,278.32. This represents a 0.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

