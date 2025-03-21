Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $934,000 Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DORM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Dorman Products by 518.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorman Products

In other news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 742 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total value of $96,741.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,593,779.72. The trade was a 3.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven L. Berman sold 9,238 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total transaction of $1,226,159.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 788,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,682,558.24. This trade represents a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,475 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,374. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dorman Products Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ DORM opened at $126.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.84. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.61 and a 1-year high of $146.60.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $533.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.95 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 9.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Further Reading

