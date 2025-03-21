Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $981,000 Stock Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,354,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,295,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $903,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 368.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

CNO Financial Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $41.18 on Friday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $42.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.94 and a 200-day moving average of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.25. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 9.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.11%.

Insider Activity at CNO Financial Group

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $1,020,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,777,066.84. The trade was a 13.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 40,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $1,636,080.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 204,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,186,134.30. This represents a 16.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,600 shares of company stock worth $5,372,187. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

