Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Brady were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Brady by 205.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 23,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Brady by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brady during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,568,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brady in the 4th quarter valued at $1,865,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Brady by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 123,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,098,000 after acquiring an additional 59,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRC opened at $71.37 on Friday. Brady Co. has a 1 year low of $57.70 and a 1 year high of $77.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.84 and a 200 day moving average of $73.77.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $356.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.21 million. Brady had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Brady’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

