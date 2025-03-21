Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in American States Water were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American States Water during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in American States Water by 2,173.9% during the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in American States Water by 367.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in American States Water by 198.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in American States Water by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American States Water Stock Performance

Shares of AWR stock opened at $75.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.47. American States Water has a 1 year low of $66.03 and a 1 year high of $87.50.

American States Water Announces Dividend

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.17 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 20.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that American States Water will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.4655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AWR. Wells Fargo & Company cut American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of American States Water from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th.

Insider Transactions at American States Water

In other American States Water news, Director Diana M. Bonta sold 969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $74,613.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,687. This represents a 5.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

