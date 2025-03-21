Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 94,482.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,152,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,391,000 after purchasing an additional 11,140,388 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,248,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,288,000 after buying an additional 82,220 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,333,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,739,000 after buying an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,262,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,279,000 after buying an additional 136,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,119,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,620,000 after buying an additional 225,420 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OGN shares. TD Cowen raised Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Organon & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Organon & Co. Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of OGN opened at $15.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day moving average is $16.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.76. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $23.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.09). Organon & Co. had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 431.62%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

