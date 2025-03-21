Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Makes New Investment in Everus (NYSE:ECG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Everus (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Everus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Edward A. Ryan purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.02 per share, with a total value of $53,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,562.56. This represents a 10.35 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maximillian J. Marcy acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,687.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,756.92. The trade was a 30.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $153,853.

Everus Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE ECG opened at $40.30 on Friday. Everus has a 1-year low of $36.96 and a 1-year high of $77.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). On average, analysts predict that Everus will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Everus from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Everus from $85.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Everus in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company.

Everus Company Profile

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

