Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,811 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in GMS were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GMS by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after buying an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of GMS by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of GMS by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on GMS from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on GMS from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group set a $80.00 price target on GMS in a report on Friday, March 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on GMS from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on GMS from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Shares of GMS opened at $72.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.73. GMS Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.88 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 3.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

