Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 2,190 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Intapp were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTA opened at $60.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.68 and a beta of 0.76. Intapp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.36 and a twelve month high of $77.74.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. On average, analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on INTA shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down from $87.00) on shares of Intapp in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intapp from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Intapp from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intapp from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intapp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.45.

In related news, CEO John T. Hall sold 33,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $2,287,014.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,258,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,947,786.08. The trade was a 0.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michele Murgel sold 7,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $518,358.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 223,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,414,134.35. This trade represents a 3.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,865 shares of company stock worth $11,707,938. Company insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

