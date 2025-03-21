Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 37,437 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 70.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,437 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.07% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 117,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 35,633 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,801,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 77,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 11,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,756,000 after acquiring an additional 64,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Performance

NYSE:KW opened at $8.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.25. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $11.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -85.71%.

In related news, Director Cathy Hendrickson sold 30,000 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $258,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,501.16. This trade represents a 23.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley R. Zax acquired 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $350,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 547,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,744. This trade represents a 8.10 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kennedy-Wilson

About Kennedy-Wilson

(Free Report)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.