Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRYS. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 25.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Insider Activity at Krystal Biotech

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $4,444,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,463,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,233,178.69. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total value of $131,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,208,472.88. This represents a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on KRYS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KRYS

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $188.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.80. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.72 and a 1-year high of $219.34. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 116.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.