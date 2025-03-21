Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIRI. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 574.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 670.4% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sirius XM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barrington Research set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.81.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $23.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.80. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Sirius XM had a negative net margin of 24.03% and a positive return on equity of 13.44%. On average, analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.85%.

Sirius XM Profile

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

