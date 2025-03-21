Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 181.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 29,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 19,341 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,727,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter worth $685,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 7,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $66.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.57. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $80.64.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $676.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 41.29%.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

