10,228 Shares in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,228 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NAT. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,774,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 834.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 486,710 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 274.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 268,115 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 196,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 207,008 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 137,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 16th.

Nordic American Tankers Price Performance

NAT stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $533.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of -0.33. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $46.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.38 million. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 11.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Nordic American Tankers Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

