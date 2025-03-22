12,427 Shares in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nkarta by 31.7% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,834,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,293,000 after buying an additional 442,125 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nkarta by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after buying an additional 33,927 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nkarta by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,098,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after buying an additional 15,569 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Nkarta by 252.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,063,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after buying an additional 761,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Nkarta by 161.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 232,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 143,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Nkarta alerts:

Nkarta Price Performance

NKTX opened at $1.50 on Friday. Nkarta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $105.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Activity

Nkarta Company Profile

In other news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 17,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $38,231.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,689.80. The trade was a 5.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Free Report)

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.