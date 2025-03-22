1,800 Shares in Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DXUV) Purchased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DXUV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Financial Harvest LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Applied Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VanderPol Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,000.

Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA DXUV opened at $50.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.25. Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $56.31. The company has a market capitalization of $134.46 million and a P/E ratio of 18.68.

Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Vector Equity ETF (DXUV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, broad portfolio of US companies, with an increased exposure to firms with smaller capitalization, lower relative price, and higher profitability. DXUV was launched on Sep 10, 2024 and is issued by Dimensional.

