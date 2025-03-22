24,423 Shares in Atyr PHARMA INC (NASDAQ:ATYR) Bought by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atyr PHARMA INC (NASDAQ:ATYR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atyr PHARMA during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atyr PHARMA during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Atyr PHARMA during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Atyr PHARMA by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Atyr PHARMA during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATYR opened at $3.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $327.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Atyr PHARMA INC has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $4.66.

Atyr PHARMA ( NASDAQ:ATYR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atyr PHARMA INC will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ATYR shares. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Atyr PHARMA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

