37,413 Shares in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Community West Bancshares by 228.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 15,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Community West Bancshares by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CWBC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community West Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Community West Bancshares from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Community West Bancshares from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Community West Bancshares Price Performance

CWBC opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $341.03 million, a P/E ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Community West Bancshares has a 52-week low of $14.99 and a 52-week high of $24.47.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 7.90%. On average, analysts expect that Community West Bancshares will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Community West Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James J. Kim purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $27,776.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,690.08. The trade was a 2.73 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Martin E. Plourd sold 7,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $148,918.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 82,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,514.62. This represents a 8.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 5,748 shares of company stock worth $103,747. 11.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Community West Bancshares Profile

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

