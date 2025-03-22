40,495 Shares in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,344,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,510,000 after purchasing an additional 54,518 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 158.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 537,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,382,000 after purchasing an additional 199,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,128,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,128,000 after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of PPBI opened at $21.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $30.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.29.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 5.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.49%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

Further Reading

