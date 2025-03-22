Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) by 74.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,638 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPLT. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the third quarter worth about $300,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PPLT opened at $89.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.37. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $81.94 and a 12-month high of $100.00.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

