ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Acquired by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 278.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACIW. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ACI Worldwide news, Director Charles E. Peters, Jr. sold 12,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $744,955.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,654,073.94. This represents a 13.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACIW opened at $53.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $59.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.49.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

