Albion Enterprise VCT (LON:AAEV) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Albion Enterprise VCT (LON:AAEV – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 109.78 ($1.42) and traded as high as GBX 110.50 ($1.43). Albion Enterprise VCT shares last traded at GBX 110 ($1.42), with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

Albion Enterprise VCT Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £246.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 109.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 113.70.

Albion Enterprise VCT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of GBX 3.28 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Albion Enterprise VCT’s payout ratio is presently 5.34%.

Albion Enterprise VCT Company Profile

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in early and growth stage investments. It seeks to invest in the information technology, software, pharmaceutical services, leisure sector, healthcare technology and fintech sector related companies. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, banking and agriculture.

