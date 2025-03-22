Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3,129.4% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARE stock opened at $96.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $130.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 1.43%. Research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 293.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.60.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

