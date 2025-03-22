AlphaQuest LLC Has $33,000 Position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

AlphaQuest LLC cut its stake in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 80.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,002 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CODI. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 245.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,306,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Compass Diversified Stock Down 3.1 %

CODI stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.68. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 208.33%.

CODI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Compass Diversified in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised Compass Diversified to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Company Profile

(Free Report)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CODI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.