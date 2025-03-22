AlphaQuest LLC Has $34,000 Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 97.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,728 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,892,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,080,549,000 after buying an additional 147,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,423,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,153,000 after buying an additional 84,550 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 7,083.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,404,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,941,000 after buying an additional 3,356,678 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,660,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,299,000 after buying an additional 274,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,368,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,584,000 after buying an additional 203,909 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GoDaddy news, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $103,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,698,381.70. This represents a 2.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $174,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,937,295.29. This trade represents a 0.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,480 shares of company stock worth $3,816,029. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Price Performance

GDDY opened at $180.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.39 and a 12 month high of $216.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.97. The stock has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.25.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 176.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. On average, research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on GDDY. UBS Group upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $172.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $235.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GDDY

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.