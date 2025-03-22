AlphaQuest LLC Raises Stock Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 1,710.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in GMS by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in GMS by 246.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of GMS by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of GMS by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $72.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.11 and a 200 day moving average of $87.58. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. GMS Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.88 and a 12-month high of $105.54.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.47). GMS had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GMS. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of GMS from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of GMS from $110.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of GMS from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of GMS from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of GMS in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

