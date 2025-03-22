AlphaQuest LLC Sells 17,666 Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

AlphaQuest LLC lessened its position in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) by 90.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,666 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in TaskUs were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 357.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 10,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America raised shares of TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TaskUs from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

TaskUs Stock Performance

NASDAQ TASK opened at $13.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.24. TaskUs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.49.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $274.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.65 million. TaskUs had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 17.73%. Analysts anticipate that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TaskUs

In other news, insider Jarrod Johnson sold 21,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $291,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

Featured Stories

