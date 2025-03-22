AlphaQuest LLC Sells 19,267 Shares of NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR)

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its position in NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Free Report) by 88.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,267 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in NET Power were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NET Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NET Power by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of NET Power in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NET Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of NET Power in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

NET Power Stock Performance

NET Power stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average of $8.59. NET Power Inc. has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $14.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on NPWR. Barclays lowered their target price on NET Power from $11.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup upgraded NET Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

About NET Power

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

