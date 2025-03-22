Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock Position Decreased by Amundi

Amundi trimmed its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 226,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,776,000 after purchasing an additional 35,977 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $722,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Ambarella by 76.2% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 94,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 41,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Ambarella by 6,014.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMBA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ambarella from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $54.26 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.69 and a 1 year high of $85.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.29. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.78.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $97,390.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,793. This represents a 7.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $79,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,254,059.70. This trade represents a 0.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,957 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

