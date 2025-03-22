AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Stock Position Decreased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,259 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 285.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 79,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 58,830 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 21,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 11,974 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 381.8% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 235,067 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth $1,892,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,367,000 after buying an additional 550,427 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $24.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $70.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.20. The firm has a market cap of $920.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.15.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. AMN Healthcare Services had a positive return on equity of 15.22% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $734.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

