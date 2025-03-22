Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Stock Position Raised by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Amplitude were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Amplitude by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Amplitude by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Amplitude by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Amplitude by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 30,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 11,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Insider Activity at Amplitude

In related news, Director Eric Vishria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 286,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,671,795.20. This represents a 10.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on AMPL shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amplitude from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Amplitude from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amplitude from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Amplitude from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get Our Latest Report on AMPL

Amplitude Price Performance

Amplitude stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.35. Amplitude, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $14.88.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $78.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.68 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a negative return on equity of 32.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amplitude Profile

(Free Report)

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.