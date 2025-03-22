Amundi Acquires 1,103 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Amundi grew its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 314.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TNL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.70.

Insider Activity at Travel + Leisure

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.66 per share, with a total value of $93,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 408,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,070,221.96. The trade was a 0.49 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 6,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $296,524.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,121.20. The trade was a 69.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travel + Leisure Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $47.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.70. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $58.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 45.75%. The company had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is 38.36%.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

