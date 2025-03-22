Amundi Acquires 3,838 Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)

Amundi grew its position in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Lightspeed Commerce were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LSPD. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 172,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 46,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 214.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 229,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LSPD opened at $10.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average of $14.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.44. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 6.10.

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.39.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

