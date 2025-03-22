Amundi Buys 24,344 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Amundi grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 175.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,344 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BGS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods Trading Up 2.7 %

BGS opened at $7.09 on Friday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average of $7.36. The stock has a market cap of $560.69 million, a PE ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 0.47.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $551.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on BGS

About B&G Foods

(Free Report)

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.