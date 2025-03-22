Amundi Grows Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Amundi raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 298.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,641,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 292.0% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter valued at $98,418,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 270,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,945,000 after acquiring an additional 119,089 shares during the period.

Shares of VONV stock opened at $82.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.70. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1 year low of $74.11 and a 1 year high of $87.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.95.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

