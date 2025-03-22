Amundi Has $193,000 Stake in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Amundi boosted its stake in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) by 109.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,472 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Guess? were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Guess? by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 266,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 78,451 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Guess? in the 4th quarter valued at $2,349,000. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Guess? in the 4th quarter valued at $2,191,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Guess? by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,215,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,466,000 after buying an additional 54,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Guess? by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 62,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 36,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Guess? alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GES shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Guess? from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Guess? Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GES opened at $11.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.54. Guess?, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The company has a market cap of $616.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.87.

Guess? Profile

(Free Report)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.