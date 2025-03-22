Amundi Has $252,000 Stock Holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Amundi lessened its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,655 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PD. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 98.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 63.7% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in PagerDuty in the third quarter worth $163,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in PagerDuty by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Shelley Webb sold 7,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $143,319.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,029.18. The trade was a 3.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 1,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $31,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 868,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,366,220. The trade was a 0.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,048 shares of company stock worth $186,699 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $18.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day moving average of $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 1.12. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.49 and a twelve month high of $23.40.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $121.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.53 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 22.02% and a negative net margin of 16.29%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PD has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on PagerDuty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America cut PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on PagerDuty from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PagerDuty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.73.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

