Amundi Has $281,000 Holdings in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) by 224.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,752 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 63,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 172,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 164,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

AMBC stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.43. The stock has a market cap of $406.19 million, a PE ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $18.45.

Ambac Financial Group ( NYSE:AMBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $18.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.83 million. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

