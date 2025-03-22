Amundi Has $328,000 Stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter worth about $672,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 834.8% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 245,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 218,804 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 50,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 102.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 146,621 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth about $2,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $31.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Hims & Hers Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.31.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $34.77 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $72.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.21 and a 200-day moving average of $28.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.02 and a beta of 1.37.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $481.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.56 million. Analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, insider Michael Chi sold 7,259 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $174,724.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,976.07. This trade represents a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 4,213 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $126,305.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,382.70. The trade was a 3.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,015,547 shares of company stock worth $36,146,450. 17.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hims & Hers Health Profile

(Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

