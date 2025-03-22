Amundi Has $342,000 Position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Amundi increased its position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 224.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,241 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,252,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after purchasing an additional 118,379 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Alta Partners Management Company L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vir Biotechnology

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $137,219.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,312,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,431,135.32. This trade represents a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Scangos sold 10,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $107,556.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 708,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,948,373.95. This represents a 1.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,859 shares of company stock valued at $326,458. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VIR shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Vir Biotechnology Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ VIR opened at $6.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.38. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $14.45.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 678.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vir Biotechnology Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

