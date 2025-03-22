Amundi Increases Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Amundi grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) by 85.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USNA. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 544,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,638,000 after buying an additional 76,904 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the third quarter worth about $213,000. 54.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at USANA Health Sciences

In related news, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 3,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $106,657.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,775 shares in the company, valued at $421,319.50. The trade was a 20.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jim Brown sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total value of $147,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,716 shares in the company, valued at $463,150.52. This trade represents a 24.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,920 shares of company stock worth $500,285 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on USNA shares. StockNews.com cut USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Sidoti cut USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance

USNA opened at $27.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.47. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $26.78 and a one year high of $49.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.98.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $213.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.82 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 6.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

