Amundi Invests $134,000 in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Amundi acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 861,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,481,000 after buying an additional 173,654 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $63,042,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 367,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,955,000 after buying an additional 9,934 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth $24,537,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth $23,351,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Down 9.9 %

ITB stock opened at $94.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.62. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $93.39 and a 52 week high of $129.89.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

