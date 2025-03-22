Amundi Makes New $271,000 Investment in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Amundi bought a new stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HWKN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hawkins by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 755,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,367,000 after purchasing an additional 38,877 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,743,000 after buying an additional 18,119 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 20.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,663,000 after buying an additional 44,351 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 487.7% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 254,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,260,000 after buying an additional 211,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Hawkins in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,087,000. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Friday, January 31st.
Hawkins Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HWKN opened at $105.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.07. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.98 and a 1-year high of $139.55.
Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 8.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.
Hawkins Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.37%.
Hawkins Profile
Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
