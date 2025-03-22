Amundi Purchases 9,955 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Amundi grew its position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 192.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,955 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 353.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EGBN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $31.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Bancorp

In other news, CFO Eric R. Newell purchased 1,170 shares of Eagle Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.37 per share, with a total value of $25,002.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,733 shares in the company, valued at $614,024.21. This trade represents a 4.24 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Price Performance

EGBN opened at $21.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.99 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.46 million, a PE ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Eagle Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 6.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.04%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

