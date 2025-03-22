Amundi Raises Stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Amundi grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 200.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,359 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVNS. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical in the third quarter worth about $42,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 63.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical in the third quarter worth about $212,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avanos Medical news, SVP Kerr Holbrook sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $106,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,216.75. The trade was a 7.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avanos Medical Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:AVNS opened at $14.67 on Friday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $25.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average of $18.72. The firm has a market cap of $675.05 million, a PE ratio of 43.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $179.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.23 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Avanos Medical Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

