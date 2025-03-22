Amundi Sells 2,155 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Amundi decreased its stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Magnite were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Magnite by 125.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,579,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659,759 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the third quarter worth about $23,917,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 996,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,867,000 after purchasing an additional 592,853 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter worth about $8,685,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter worth about $3,000,000. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Magnite

In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 15,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $244,109.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 458,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,579.50. This represents a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Day sold 13,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $226,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,358,238. This trade represents a 3.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,720 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGNI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Magnite from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Magnite from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnite currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

Magnite Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $13.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.67, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.79. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $180.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.90 million. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 2.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnite Company Profile

(Free Report)

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

Featured Stories

