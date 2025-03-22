Amundi Sells 74,856 Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Amundi trimmed its stake in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) by 79.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,856 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Playtika were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTK. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Playtika by 8.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,249,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,177,000 after purchasing an additional 829,372 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Playtika by 23,814.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 666,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 663,700 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 13.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,685,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,267,000 after buying an additional 326,890 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 415,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 229,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 360,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 202,391 shares in the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Playtika in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Playtika from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Macquarie dropped their target price on Playtika from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Playtika in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Playtika from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.32.

Playtika Stock Down 10.3 %

PLTK stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.27. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $9.16.

Playtika Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Playtika Profile

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

See Also

