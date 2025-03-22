Amundi Takes Position in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Amundi acquired a new position in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMTM. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum in the third quarter worth $32,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum in the third quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Amentum by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Amentum by 333.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMTM. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Amentum to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Amentum in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amentum in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Insider Activity at Amentum

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.81 per share, with a total value of $2,081,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 620,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,920,783.33. This trade represents a 19.20 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara Loughran acquired 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.23 per share, with a total value of $97,658.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,658. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amentum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMTM opened at $18.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.44. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amentum

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

