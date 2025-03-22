Amundi Trims Holdings in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Amundi cut its holdings in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Free Report) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,048 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in CureVac were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CureVac by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of CureVac by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 55,867 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 17.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CureVac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of CureVac in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

CureVac Stock Performance

Shares of CVAC stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. CureVac has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $5.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average is $3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $647.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.20.

About CureVac

(Free Report)

CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.